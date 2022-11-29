Caló: Oh, what a mamón!

Today’s episode is about the term mamón. Sharing the same root word as mammal and mom, it means sucker in Spanish. In Caló, the term describes somebody, man or woman, who always thinks they should have it “their way.” Nobody likes a mamón. Somebody who’s inconsiderate is a mamón. Somebody who goes through life assuming everybody loves them and owes them whatever they wish is a mamón. Somebody who thinks nobody sees their faults or duplicitous nature is a mamón. To be sure, somebody who isn’t a mamón, can commit mamadas. And women can be just as mamonas as their mamón male counterparts.

By Oscar "El Marfa" Rodriguez

Boy didn’t finish telling Chabelita about how his date at the wedding dance didn’t go well before she interrupted him.

“Eeee! I told you so. But no. You were so sure your dyed blonde ruca was in love with you ,” Chabelita told Boy.

“Pos, she didn’t say anything, only that she was hoping there were more people she knew at the dance,” said Boy.

“Knew more people? She doesn’t know anybody. She’s from the rich part of town, not the barrio. And then she goes into your people’s secret gathering…. What a mamona,” said Chabelita.

“It’s not secret. Just no outsiders,” said Boy.

“Pos, only insiders means secret, vato,” said Chabelita.

“Chale, just a family thing. It’s not like they come from the underground or nobody knows them,” said Boy.

“Everybody knows them alright. They know they come from, what’s that place called, the Muleta?” said Chabelita, sarcastically mispronouncing the placename.

“El Mulato, esa,” said Boy, a little annoyed.

“Whatever. Your ruca couldn’t possibly tell the difference cuz she’s a double outsider. Shhhh. And she was looking for familiar faces?” said Chabelita.

“She only said she sensed a difference from the other places we’ve gone. That’s all,” said Boy.

“Did she say how she could tell?” asked Chabelita.

“Just that there were no familiar faces,” said Boy.

“Wait. She was looking for somebody?” asked Chabelita.

“I don’t know,” said Boy.

“You trying to mamar. Like I’ve already told you: she’s looking for somebody else and using you to do it. Gatcho. But she was looking in the wrong place de a madres among your dusty cousins. Tell me I’m wrong,” Chabelita commanded.

“Pos, she did give me an example. She said, people like your neighbor,” said Boy.

“Eeee!” screamed Chabelita.

“Just as an example,” said Boy.

“No mames, vato. I told you she was looking at me hard last weekend at the other dance,” said Chabelita.

“Órale, you did,” said Boy deflated.

“Pos, don’t worry, ese. I wouldn’t take your ruca. Just tell me que that’s it with her,” said Chabelita.

“Maybe…,” said Boy.

“Oh, what a mamón,” said Chabelita.