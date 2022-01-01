Propose a Program

Have an Idea for a new Marfa Public Radio program? More than 50% of our weekly programming is locally produced by talented West Texans. If you have an idea for a program, fill out the form below and a staff member will get in touch. A few tips: Before you submit your program concept, listen at different times to our station, and consult our Program Schedule on the website. Will your idea be a fresh new addition to our Public Radio line-up? What will set it apart? Is there something about your concept that will especially appeal to Public Radio listeners in West Texas.