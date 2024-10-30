Four candidates face off for two Midland at-large city council seats

As Midlanders head to the polls for the Nov. 5 election they’ll be deciding on a number of local races – including who will fill the two at-large city council seats.

Four candidates are competing in the election and the top two vote getters will fill the at-large positions.

Incumbent council members Robin Poole and Eric Davidson are facing off against local businessmen John Burkholder and Rance Norton.

This is the second time this year Midland voters will weigh in on city council races. After the sudden death of At-Large Council Member Dan Corrales in January, a special election was held in May. Both Davidson and Burkholder competed in that race, which Davidson won.

In the lead up to the fall election, candidates have discussed issues ranging from the city partnering with local companies on quality of life projects, making it easier to open businesses and hiring more police officers.

To get a better picture of the race Marfa Public Radio’s News Director Travis Bubenik r spoke to Permian Basin Reporter Mitch Borden.

You can listen to their conversion above.

