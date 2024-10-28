Here’s your guide to voting in the 2024 election in West Texas

Early voting for the 2024 election is underway and continues through Friday, Nov. 1, with Election Day set for Nov. 5.

In West Texas, a handful of competitive local races are on the ballot in the Midland-Odessa area, including the race for Odessa mayor, city council seats in both cities and multiple Midland ISD school board seats.

Most candidates for local races in the Big Bend region are running unopposed in single-party contests that were essentially decided earlier this year in primary and primary runoff elections. In Brewster County, Precinct 3 voters are deciding on four Marathon ISD school board races.

Perhaps the region’s highest-profile state legislative contest is the race for Texas House District 74. The sweeping borderland district stretches from the El Paso area through the Big Bend and on to Eagle Pass, one of the focal points of Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star border security program.

In the closely watched Texas 23rd Congressional District race, Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales is seeking his third term against Democratic challenger Santos Limon. The district covers a huge swath of West Texas stretching from the San Antonio area through the Big Bend to El Paso.

Below is a rundown of some of the notable, competitive state and local races and propositions on the ballot in West Texas.

You can find information on voter registration, what to bring to the polls and how to find your polling location via the Texas Secretary of State's office website. You can also find polling location information at your local county's website. More details about voting are available in this guide from The Texas Tribune.

Notable state and local races are on the ballot in West Texas

This list does not include all competitive races, and does not include any races where candidates are running unopposed.

In the Permian Basin



Race Candidates (* indicates incumbent) Odessa mayor Cal Hendrick, Javier Joven* Odessa City Council District 1 Seat Eddie Mitchell, Mark Matta* Odessa City Council District 2 Seat Nayely Urias, Steven Thompson* Odessa City Council At Large Seat Denise Swanner*, Craig Stoker Midland City Council District 1 Seat Brian Stubbs, Heather Bredimus Midland City Council At Large (2 Seats) John Burkholder, Eric Davidson*, Robin Poole*, Rance C. Norton Midland County Commissioner Precinct 3 Luis Sanchez (D)*, Steven Villa (R) Midland ISD Board Trustee 1 Courtney Ratliff, Michael Booker*, Denise Norman Midland ISD Board Trustee 2 Angel Hernandez, Robert Marquez* Midland ISD Board Trustee 4 Matt Friez, Emily Smith Midland ISD Board Trustee 7 Joshua A. Guinn, Bryan Murray* District Attorney, 143rd Judicial District (Ward, Reeves and Loving counties) Randy Reynolds (D)*, Sarah Stogner (R) Texas House District 82 (Midland, Dawson and Martin counties) Tom Craddick (R)*, Steven Schafersman

In the Big Bend

City of Alpine Propositions A through I (link to proposition language available below) Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 2 Phillip Moellering, Steve Griffis, Andy Lewis* Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 4 Judy Briones*, LeAndra Ramirez Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 6 Timothy Roberts, Gonzalo Hernandez Marathon ISD Board Trustee Place 7 Arlene Griffis, Craig Carter* Texas House District 74 Eddie Morales (D)*, Robert Garza (R) U.S. House District 23 Tony Gonzales (R)*, Santos Limon

Statewide races

Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick (R)*, Katherine Culbert (D), Hawk Dunlap (L), Eddie Espinoza (G) U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R)*, Collin Allred (D), Ted Brown (L)

Full sample ballots

