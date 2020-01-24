© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Marilu Hastings and Dr. Michael Young on Respect Big Bend; Space Reporter Brendan Byrne on Blue Origin in West TX

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST
hastings-and-young1
Marilu Hastings and Dr. Michael Young (Courtesy of)

Marilu Hastings and Dr. Michael Young

Diana Nguyen talks to Marilu Hastings and Dr. Michael Young about Respect Big Bend.
Their coalition's mission is to empower stakeholders to conserve the unique resources of the Big Bend while developing energy responsibly.

Marilu Hastings is the vice president of sustainability programs for the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation — the primary funder of the Respect Big Bend initiative.

Dr. Michael Young is a scientist with the Bureau of Economic Geology at UT Austin. He's been working with a team to study energy projections in Far West Texas.

They discuss Hastings' impetus for helping start the initiative and the findings from Dr. Young's research.

blueorigin_ns12_liftoff
New Shepard lifts off on its 12th mission on December 11, 2019. (Courtesy of Blue Origin)

Brendan Byrne

Nguyen talks to Brendan Byrne — a reporter for NPR member station WMFE in Orlando. He covers all things space and is the host of “ Are We There Yet?”, a podcast about space exploration.

They discuss Blue Origin’s mysterious operations in West Texas.

Tags
West Texas Talk SpaceBorderlands Research InstituteBlue OriginRespect Big Bend
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: