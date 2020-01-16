Billy Tarrant on Respect Big Bend; Producer Rachel Neel of "Ask Me Another"

Billy Tarrant

Diana Nguyen talks to Billy Tarrant, the associate director of stewardship services at Borderlands Research Institute.

The organization is a partner of a new initiative called Respect Big Bend. Their mission is to empower stakeholders to conserve the unique resources and to protect the iconic communities of the Big Bend while developing energy responsibly.

They talk about the projected expansion of renewable energy production in the tri-county area and about the coalition’s research and work.

You can find out more about the Big Bend seminar series here.

Rachel Neel

Later in the show, Elise Pepple talks to Rachel Neel, the senior supervising producer of Ask Me Another

— a live show from NPR and WNYC that blends brainteasers, pub trivia, comedy and music.

Neel now lives in Brooklyn and has worked on several WNYC podcasts including 2 Dope Queens, Sooo Many White Guys and A Piece of Work. She got her start at Marfa Public Radio.

Pepple and Neel talk about Ask Me Another and about her former life in Marfa.

You can now hear Ask Me Another on Saturdays at noon on Marfa Public Radio.