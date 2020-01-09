© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

REBROADCAST: What's It Like To Date in West Texas?; Border Journalists Alfredo Corchado and Angela Kocherga

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST
Image Courtesy: Denis Bocquet (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Gabriela Carballo & Rachel Monroe

Elise Pepple talks to Rachel Monroe and Gabriela Carballo about a topic on a lot of residents’ minds… the difficulty of dating in rural America. They go over the complications, the highs, and the lows of finding love in West Texas.

Gabriela Carballo hosts the Marfa Public Radio show “Borders, Beats, and Babes” and is the founder of the Instagram account fishermen.o.tinder (a curated collection of Tinder profile photos of men posing with dead fish). Carballo says she cries a lot, is a hopeless romantic with a skepticism problem, and is so lonely she’s developing relationships with her plants.

Rachel Monroe is a Marfa Public Radio contributor and writer who has written about tindering in rural America. Monroe’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and Texas Monthly, among others.

Alfredo Corchado (David Spuro), Angela Kocherga (Patty Aleman)

Alfredo Corchado and Angela Kocherga

Later on the show, Carlos Morales talks to journalists Alfredo Corchado and Angela Kocherga. They’ve both spent their life’s work covering the U.S.-Mexico border.

Alfredo Corchado is the border correspondent for the Dallas Morning News and is the author of  Midnight in Mexico and  Homelands.

Angela Kocherga is a journalist who’s worked in radio, tv, and print. She’s currently covering the border for the Albuquerque Journal.

They discuss their work as journalists, immigration policy, and the roots of the mass migration from Central America.

Latest Episodes: