REBROADCAST: Marfa's BBQ Darlings; Rachel Monroe On "Savage Appetites"

Katy Rose Elsasser and Mark Scott of Convenience West

Far West Texas is often described as desolate. And for a long time, in terms of barbecue, it was.

But the recent arrival of a couple of restaurants like Convenience West has changed that. The restaurant made the cut for Texas Monthly’s Top 25 New Barbeque Joints in Texas, and earlier this year, they were featured on BBQuest (a show that highlights secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas.)

On this episode, Diana Nguyen speaks with Mark Scott and Katy Rose Elsasser — friends and business partners who run the Marfa bbq joint — about the states' favorite pastime... smoked meats.

Rachel Monroe

Later in the show, Nguyen talks to writer and Marfa Public Radio contributor Rachel Monroe.

They discuss her book Savage Appetites, which investigates our cultural fascination with crime and looks at true stories of four women driven by obsession.

Monroe’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and Texas Monthly, among others.