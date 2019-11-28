Aging and Dying in the Big Bend - Town Hall

Watch the full town hall here: Marfa Town Hall On Aging And Dying In The Big Bend Region

Today, we’re breaking format and airing a portion of the town hall Marfa Public Radio held a week ago in collaboration with The Big Bend Sentinel. On November 21, about a hundred people packed into The Sentinel space to talk about access to resources and healthcare for seniors in the Big Bend.

In addition to hearing questions and comments from participants, Diana Nguyen talks to Marfa Public Radio reporter Sally Beauvais, who also organized the panel, about big takeaways from the town hall.

Panelists include Suzanne Dungan, Marvie Burton, Rick Flores, Dr. John Ray, Angela Juette, Cynthia Kirkpatrick, Yvette Lugo, and Linda Molinar.

Thanks to The Big Bend Sentinel staff for collaborating with us, Will Juett from Agave Home Health for guidance on this topic, Judy Ford from Sunshine House, and Larry Cordova from Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

Resources

A contact sheet for health and wellness resources in the tri-county area and surrounding cities, compiled by Big Bend Regional Medical Center:

Volunteer Opportunities

Marfa Nutrition Center (congregate meals for seniors, Meals on Wheels)

Located in the Marfa Activity Center

105 N Mesa Street Marfa, TX 79843

Contact: (432) 729-4703 or nutritioncenter@cityofmarfa.com

Sunshine House (congregate meals for seniors, Meals on Wheels)

402 E Holland Avenue Alpine, TX 79830

Contact: (432) 837-5402 or director@sunshinehousealpine.com

Food Pantry of Alpine (home meal delivery for seniors)

PO Box 1366 Alpine, TX 79831

Contact: (432) 294-5053 or info@foodpantryofalpine.org

Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County (free choice pantry)

609 Compromise St., Fort Davis, TX 79734

Contact: (432) 426-3886

Fort Davis Meals on Wheels

Nancy O’Brien, volunteer coordinator

Contact: (432) 386-3396

Presidio Nutrition Center (Meals on Wheels)

Dolores Hernandez

Contact: (432) 229-3290

Examples of how other communities across the country are tackling this issue:

