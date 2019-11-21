© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Station Update with Elise Pepple; Poet James Arthur

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 21, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
elise-2
Elise Pepple (Rowdy Dugan)

Station Manager Elise Pepple

Diana Nguyen and Station Manager Elise Pepple update you on everything that’s been happening at Marfa Public Radio!

Their conversation includes talk about projects on the horizon and some BIG announcements.

photo-james-arthur-by-summer-greer
James Arthur (Summer Green)

James Arthur

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to poet James Arthur. He’s returned to Marfa for his second Lannan writing residency.

Arthur currently teaches at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in Toronto.

They discuss his recent essaysfor AGNI magazine that focus on the importance of ambiguity in poetry and discuss his most recent collection, The Suicide's Son.

West Texas Talk Lannanstation update
Latest Episodes: