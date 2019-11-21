Station Update with Elise Pepple; Poet James Arthur

Station Manager Elise Pepple

Diana Nguyen and Station Manager Elise Pepple update you on everything that’s been happening at Marfa Public Radio!

Their conversation includes talk about projects on the horizon and some BIG announcements.

James Arthur

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to poet James Arthur. He’s returned to Marfa for his second Lannan writing residency.

Arthur currently teaches at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in Toronto.

They discuss his recent essaysfor AGNI magazine that focus on the importance of ambiguity in poetry and discuss his most recent collection, The Suicide's Son.