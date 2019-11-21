Station Update with Elise Pepple; Poet James Arthur
Station Manager Elise Pepple
Diana Nguyen and Station Manager Elise Pepple update you on everything that’s been happening at Marfa Public Radio!
Their conversation includes talk about projects on the horizon and some BIG announcements.
James Arthur
Later on the show, Nguyen talks to poet James Arthur. He’s returned to Marfa for his second Lannan writing residency.
Arthur currently teaches at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in Toronto.
They discuss his recent essaysfor AGNI magazine that focus on the importance of ambiguity in poetry and discuss his most recent collection, The Suicide's Son.