west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Marfa's BBQ Darlings; Writer NoViolet Bulawayo

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
con-west-sarah-vasquez
Adam Bork, Katy Rose Elsasser, Mark Scott, and Kaki Aufdengarten of Convenience West (Sarah Vasquez / Courtesy of Big Bend Sentinel)

Katy Rose Elsasser and Mark Scott of Convenience West

Far West Texas is often described as desolate. And for a long time, in terms of barbecue, it was.

But the recent arrival of a couple of restaurants like Convenience West has changed that. The restaurant made the cut for Texas Monthly’s Top 25 New Barbeque Joints in Texas, and this week, they were featured on BBQuest (a show that highlights secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas.)

On this episode, Diana Nguyen speaks with Mark Scott and Katy Rose Elsasser — half of the minds behind Convenience West — about the states' favorite pastime... smoked meats.

noviolet-nyelyntho
NoViolet Bulawayo (NyeLynTho)

NoViolet Bulawayo

In the second half of the show, Nguyen talks with NoViolet Bulawayo, a Lannan writer in residence.

Bulawayo is in Marfa working on a manuscript and is the author of the acclaimed 2013 novel We Need New Names. It’s the story of a young girl navigating a fragile and violent life in Zimbabwe. We follow her journey to the United States, where life isn’t everything she had hoped it would be.

They discuss the novel and Bulawayo’s fluid notion of "home."

Latest Episodes: