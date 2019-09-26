Best Of: David Keller On The History Of Pinto Canyon; Luchador Cassandro el Exótico

David Keller

On this episode, we highlight some of our favorite 2019 interviews for a special Fall Membership Drive edition of West Texas Talk.

First, Diana Nguyen talks to archaeologist David Keller about his book, In The Shadow Of The Chinatis. Keller dives into the history of the early ranchers who settled the area and examines the forces that changed the region over the last hundred years.

This interview originally aired in May.

Cassandro el Exótico

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to Cassandro el exótico.

The El Paso-based luchador has been wrestling for over thirty years and learned to fight across the border in Ciudad Juarez as a teennager. Cassandro's collected multiple championship titles throughout his career and blazed trails as one of lucha libre’s first openly gay wrestlers.

Armendariz is the subject of Marie Losier’s 2018 documentary, Cassandro, the Exotico!

This interview originally aired in August.