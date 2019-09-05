Marfa Garden; Andy Stack of Joyero

Jim Martinez and Mary Lou Saxon on "Marfa Garden"

Diana Nguyen speaks to Jim Martinez and Mary Lou Saxon about the book Marfa Garden. The project is a collaboration with their friends, Jim Fissell, and Martha Hughes, that showcases the beauty and variety of native plants of the Big Bend.

The book includes a selection of vines, grasses, trees, herbs, shrubs, cacti and succulents that can be found in the Chihuahuan Desert.

Andy Stack of Joyero

Later on the show, Nguyen speaks to musician Andy Stack. The former Marfa resident is one half of the band Wye Oak and plays with EL VY and Lambchop.

Most recently, Stack embarked on a solo project under the Joyero moniker. His newest record, Release the Dogs, was written in Marfa and came out via Merge Records in late August.