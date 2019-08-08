The El Paso Shooting; Writer Jamel Brinkley

El Paso Shooting

On West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen and Carlos Morales talk about the shooting in El Paso, which was just one of three that took place within the span of a week.

The two were in El Paso covering the tragedy that's left 22 people dead and dozens more injured. The shooting suspect, a 21-year-old white male from North Texas, opened fire Saturday morning, reportedly targeting only Hispanics. He's believed to have written a 2,300-word manifesto filled with racist and white supremacist language.

The mass shooting in El Paso is one of the deadliest in Texas history.

Jamel Brinkley

Later in the show, Rachel Monroe speaks to Jamel Brinkley, the author of the acclaimed story collection, A Lucky Man, published in 2018 .



Brinkley is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and is currently a Wallace Stegner Fellow in Fiction at Stanford University.

He will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, August 11 at 6 pm.