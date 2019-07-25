© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Sally Beauvais On "West Texas Wonders"; Artist Pete Schulte

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 25, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
Sally Beauvais

We're celebrating the one year anniversary of "West Texas Wonders"
— a series that's driven by listener curiosity.

Diana Nguyen and reporter Sally Beauvais talk about the project and look back at some of the favorites from the series.

You can ask a question or find answers to questions we've answered here.

Pete Schulte (Mark Pleasant)

Pete Schulte

Diana Nguyen talks to Chinati artist-in-residence Pete Schulte. Shulte lives in Birmingham and teaches at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He also runs The Fuel and Lumber Company — a curatorial initiative dedicated to contemporary art and community engagement — with his wife, artist Amy Pleasant.

His drawings can be seen at the John Wesley Gallery at the Chinati Foundation on Friday, July 26 from 3 to 6 pm.

You can find Schulte's work here .

West Texas Talk West Texas Wonderschinati
Latest Episodes: