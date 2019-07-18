Reporter Carlos Morales On Immigration In The Big Bend; Poet Carl Adamshick

Carlos Morales

Diana Nguyen talks to Marfa Public Radio reporter Carlos Morales about immigration.

They discuss national policies shaping the fluctuating apprehension numbers along the border, temporary shelters, and the continued practice of family separation.

Carl Adamshick

Later, Ian Lewis talks to Portland-based poet Carl Adamschick, who is in Marfa as a Lannan writer-in-residence.

Adamshick is the editor at Tavern Books, a nonprofit poetry press, and has written four books of poetry. His first book, Curses and Wishes, won the Walt Whitman Award in 2010. His latest book, Birches, was published earlier this year.

Adamshick will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, July 21st at 6 pm.

