© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Fire In The Big Bend; Lance Scott Walker On Houston Rap

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
joe-and-gary-edited
Gary Mitschke and Joe Pasqua (Diana Nguyen / Marfa Public Radio)

Gary Mitschke and Joe Pasqua

Gary Mitschke, Marfa’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Joe Pasqua, the Coordinator for the Alpine Region of the Texas A&M Forest Service talk to Diana Nguyen about volunteer fire departments in the region, fire conditions in the Big Bend, and preventative measures for property owners in vulnerable areas.

walker_7160_f18_c
(University of Texas Press, 2018)

Lance Scott Walker

Later in the show, a re-broadcast of a conversation Nguyen had with writer Lance Scott Walker.

They spoke in late 2018 when Walker came through Marfa on his book tour for Houston Rap Tapes: An Oral History of Bayou City Hip-Hop.They talk about Houston rap and its far-reaching influence.

Walker is a Galveston native who lived in Houston for over a decade, where he wrote for The Houston Chronicle and Houston Press. He's now based in New York and is currently working on a biography about DJ Screw.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: