Fire In The Big Bend; Lance Scott Walker On Houston Rap

Gary Mitschke and Joe Pasqua

Gary Mitschke, Marfa’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Joe Pasqua, the Coordinator for the Alpine Region of the Texas A&M Forest Service talk to Diana Nguyen about volunteer fire departments in the region, fire conditions in the Big Bend, and preventative measures for property owners in vulnerable areas.

Lance Scott Walker

Later in the show, a re-broadcast of a conversation Nguyen had with writer Lance Scott Walker.

They spoke in late 2018 when Walker came through Marfa on his book tour for Houston Rap Tapes: An Oral History of Bayou City Hip-Hop.They talk about Houston rap and its far-reaching influence.

Walker is a Galveston native who lived in Houston for over a decade, where he wrote for The Houston Chronicle and Houston Press. He's now based in New York and is currently working on a biography about DJ Screw.

