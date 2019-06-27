Marfa Public Radio Update; Chinati Artist-In-Residence Nicolas Shake

Station Update

Diana Nguyen and Elise Pepple update listeners on what's been happening at Marfa Public Radio.

They talk about the station's national awards for journalism, challenges with the KXWT signal in Midland-Odessa, give an update on the Presidio broadcast and go over new projects and music shows.

Nicolas Shake

The Chinati Foundation in Marfa has been hosting artist residents from a variety of disciplines since 1989. Every year, they receive hundreds of proposals from artists and invite only a select few to work Marfa for two months.

On West Texas Talk, we’ll be talking to the residents to get to know a little more about them and how they think.

Diana Nguyen talks to outgoing Chinati artist-in-residence Nicolas Shake who came to Marfa to work in May and June.

Shake grew up in Palmdale, California and currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

During his residency, he worked on sculptures made from patterned thermoplastic, dyed fabrics exposed to sun and rain, and abstract works on paper.