west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Drew Stuart of Nature Notes; Musician Steve Gunn

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
drew-stuart-bob-anderson-2
Drew Stuart (Bob Anderson)

Drew Stuart

For the first half of the show, Diana Nguyen speaks to Drew Stuart.

Stuart is the producer for the Marfa Public Radio series " Nature Notes" and was one of the first employees at the station.

After living in Alpine for several years, he moved to Dell City in 2009, where he writes remotely for the station.

They discuss the early days at Marfa Public Radio, his life in Dell City, and his writing.

Earlier this year, Stuart was awarded an environmental reporting award from the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club.

steve-gunn
The Unseen In Between (Matador, 2019)

Steve Gunn

Later, Elise Pepple talks to musician Steve Gunn.

They spoke in January when he was in Marfa to kick off the tour for his fourth album, The Unseen In Between, also released that month.

This week, Gunn released two new singles — "Be still Moon" and "Shrunken Heads."

They discuss Gunn's most recent record and inspirations, life on the road, and his connection to Marfa.

West Texas Talk Nature Notessteve gunn
