Border Journalists Alfredo Corchado And Angela Kocherga; Writer Toni Jensen On Gun Violence, Fracking, And Sex Trafficking

Alfredo Corchado and Angela Kocherga

Carlos Morales talks to journalists Alfredo Corchado and Angela Kocherga. They’ve both spent their life’s work covering the U.S.-Mexico border.

Alfredo Corchado is the border correspondent for the Dallas Morning News and is the author of Midnight in Mexico and Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration.

Angela Kocherga is a journalist who’s worked in radio, tv, and print. She’s currently covering the border for the Albuquerque Journal.

They discuss their work as journalists, immigration policy, and the roots of the mass migration from Central America.

Toni Jensen

For the second part of the show, Rachel Monroe talks to Lannan writer-in-residence Toni Jensen.

They talk about Carry, Jensen’s forthcoming memoir-in-essays about gun violence. They also discuss Cowboyistan, Jensen's forthcoming fictional novel that looks at the links between fracking and sex trafficking.

Jensen currently teaches at the University of Arkansas and at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

She will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, June 16 at 6 pm.