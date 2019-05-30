David Keller On The History Of Pinto Canyon; Josh T. Franco On La Virgen De Guadalupe's Appearance In Marfa

[gallery ids="39319,39320"]

On this episode, Diana Nguyen talks to archaeologist David Keller about his latest book, In The Shadow Of The Chinatis: A History of Pinto Canyon in the Big Bend. Keller dives into the history of the early ranchers who settled the area and examines the forces that changed the land’s use over time.

As part of Agave Festival, Keller will read from his book at 6 pm on Tuesday, June 4th at the Crowley Theater.

Later, Elise Pepple talks to Josh T. Franco. He grew up in West Texas and is an artist and the National Collector at the Archives of American Art.

Franco talks about the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Marfa in the nineties and the altar that commemorates the sighting located at the home of Ester Sanchez. In the conversation, he unpacks the altar's relationship to the works of Donald Judd.

Franco is featured in many of Agave Festival’s events this weekend.

