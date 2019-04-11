© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

2 Conversations: Terry Allen On Radio And Marriage, Dating In Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
img_6428
Screenshot of Instagram account "fishermen.o.tinder" founded by Gabriela Carballo.

This is a special membership drive episode that features two conversations.

For the first half of the show — a conversation General Manager Elise Pepple had with artist and musician Terry Allen at the end of 2018 when he was in Marfa to work on songs and perform. They talk about his work in radio and marriage. 

Later in the program, a conversation between Elise Pepple, writer Rachel Monroe and Gabriela Carballo about what it’s like to date in Marfa.

Gabriela Carballo works at Ballroom Marfa, hosts the Marfa Public Radio show "Borders, Beats, and Babes," and is the founder of the Instagram account fishermen o tinder. She says she cries a lot, is a hopeless romantic with a skepticism problem, and is so lonely she’s developing relationships with her plants.

Rachel Monroe regularly interviews writers on West Texas Talk and has written about tindering in rural America. Her work has been featured in several publications like The New Yorker and The Atlantic. 

