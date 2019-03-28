© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Permian High School Students Share Their Stories On Growing Up In A Boom Bust Economy

Published March 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
On this episode, we share essays from four students at Permian High School in Odessa. The stories were written for the Boom or Bust project — an initiative of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin — and explore how the unstable economy affects the students' lives and their relationship to money. The project aims to help promote understanding of the region's energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective.

Diana Nguyen also talks to teacher Katie Groneman about teaching in a boom-bust economy and why she thinks these stories are important.

Thanks to students Alejandro Tarango, Jaiden Ramsey, Zach Robinson, and Abby Gex for sharing.

