© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Stephanos Papadopoulos

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
the-black-sea

On this episode, Ian Lewis speaks to Stephanos Papadopoulos, a poet and current fellow at the Lannan Writing Residency in Marfa.

Papadopoulos was born in North Carolina and raised in Paris and Athens. He currently lives in Bend, Oregon. Papadopoulos is the author of three books of poetry, Hotel-Dieu, Lost Days, and The Black Sea. He is also the editor and co-translator of Derek Walcott's Selected Poems, translated into Greek.

Papadopoulos will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, March 3rd at 6 pm.

Tags
West Texas Talk Lannan
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: