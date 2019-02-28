On this episode, Ian Lewis speaks to Stephanos Papadopoulos, a poet and current fellow at the Lannan Writing Residency in Marfa.

Papadopoulos was born in North Carolina and raised in Paris and Athens. He currently lives in Bend, Oregon. Papadopoulos is the author of three books of poetry, Hotel-Dieu, Lost Days, and The Black Sea. He is also the editor and co-translator of Derek Walcott's Selected Poems, translated into Greek.

Papadopoulos will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, March 3rd at 6 pm.