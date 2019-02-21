© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Considering The Past and Present With Sherwin Bitsui

Published February 21, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
Sherwin Bitsui — a Diné poet from the Navajo Reservation in White Cone, Arizona — is the author of three poetry collections, Shapeshift, Flood Song, and Dissolve. He lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and teaches at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

On this episode, the writer talks about his life, the role of poetry, and his influences.

Bitsui is a Lannan resident in Marfa and will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, February 24 at 6 pm.

West Texas Talk Lannan
