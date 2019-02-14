Joe Nick Patoski On The Hippies, Pickers, Slackers, And Geeks Who Transformed The Capital Of Texas

On this episode, Marfa Public Radio DJ and writer Joe Nick Patoski talks about his latest book, Austin to ATX. It’s a biography of the city that delves into the hippies, pickers, slackers, and geeks who transformed Austin's culture.

Patoski will read at 6 pm on Friday, February 15th at the Crowley Theater and at 3 pm on Saturday, February 16th at Front Street Books.



He’ll also host a live "Texas Music Hour of Power" at the radio station on Saturday from 6 to 9 pm. All are invited to come by the station!