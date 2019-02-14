© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Joe Nick Patoski On The Hippies, Pickers, Slackers, And Geeks Who Transformed The Capital Of Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
austin-to-atx

On this episode, Marfa Public Radio DJ and writer Joe Nick Patoski talks about his latest book, Austin to ATX. It’s a biography of the city that delves into the hippies, pickers, slackers, and geeks who transformed Austin's culture.

Patoski will read at 6 pm on Friday, February 15th at the Crowley Theater and at 3 pm on Saturday, February 16th at Front Street Books.


He’ll also host a live "Texas Music Hour of Power" at the radio station on Saturday from 6 to 9 pm. All are invited to come by the station!

