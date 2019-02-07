© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Challenges For Teachers And Schools In Rural Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
5-days-education3-500x333
(Photo source: Shutterstock)

The 2019 Texas legislative session began last month with the states’ leaders saying they would prioritize the school finance system, maybe even giving teachers an across the board raise.

School districts, especially in rural Texas, are paying attention.

According to the Texas Education Agency, Texas has more schools in rural areas than any other state...but, when it comes to public policy, big cities can dominate the conversation.


So in this series, reporters talked to teachers, administrators and the advocates who support them. We’ll hear about the struggles and successes of rural schools and teachers, and what they say they need from lawmakers in Austin.

The series was produced by the Texas Standard with reporters from across the state.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
