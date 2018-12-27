Richard Maxwell's Marfa Ads: "What Do You Believe?"

We’ve been re-broadcasting some of our favorite 2018 segments for the month of December. On this episode, you'll hear monologues from Big Bend residents answering the question: "What do you believe?"

These monologues, or “advertisements,” are a production of New York-based playwright and director Richard Maxwell. He started "Ads" in 2010, and has produced different versions in communities around the world.

Recently, he created a version of the play in Marfa as a Chinati artist-in-residence. The play debuted during Chinati Weekend this past October and included nearly thirty members of the local community.

The monologues you'll hear in this episode are from John Sufficool, Natalie Melendez, Primo Carrasco, Ester Sanchez, Darby Hillman, Eliseo Martinez, Sterry Butcher, and Jim Martinez.

Thanks to the participants, Richard Maxwell and the Chinati Foundation for sharing these stories.