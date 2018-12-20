A Selection Of Stories From The 2018 Marfa Transom Traveling Workshop

In August, ten students from around the country came to the station to learn the craft of radio storytelling with the Transom Traveling Workshop. The class was taught by Rob Rosenthal, the lead teacher for the Transom Story Workshop and Matt Largey, the managing editor for Austin’s public radio station KUT.

This episode showcases a few of the diverse profiles produced during this week.

Stories in this episode were produced by Martin Brusewitz-Hernandez, Aaron Naparstek, and Rachel Templeton.