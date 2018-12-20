© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

A Selection Of Stories From The 2018 Marfa Transom Traveling Workshop

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 20, 2018 at 6:00 PM CST
unnamed-500x333

In August, ten students from around the country came to the station to learn the craft of radio storytelling with the Transom Traveling Workshop. The class was taught by Rob Rosenthal, the lead teacher for the Transom Story Workshop and Matt Largey,  the managing editor for Austin’s public radio station KUT.

This episode showcases a few of the diverse profiles produced during this week.

Stories in this episode were produced by Martin Brusewitz-Hernandez, Aaron Naparstek, and Rachel Templeton.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Transom
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: