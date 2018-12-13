West Texas Wonders: Your Questions About The Marfa Lights, 4-way Stops, Abandoned Buildings, and Marfa Sewage... Answered!
On this episode, we’re showcasing some of our favorite stories from “West Texas Wonders” – a journalism initiative where you ask, and we answer.
You'll hear answers to:
"What's the real story behind the Marfa Lights?"
"What are you supposed to do at a 4-way stop?"
"What's up with the abandoned skyscrapers in downtown Midland?"
"Is it true that the Marfa sewer system was built by German POWs?"
