West Texas Wonders: Your Questions About The Marfa Lights, 4-way Stops, Abandoned Buildings, and Marfa Sewage... Answered!

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 13, 2018 at 6:00 PM CST
west-tx-wndrs-sq-2-1

On this episode, we’re showcasing some of our favorite stories from “West Texas Wonders” – a journalism initiative where you ask, and we answer.

You'll hear answers to:
"What's the real story behind the Marfa Lights?"
"What are you supposed to do at a 4-way stop?"
"What's up with the abandoned skyscrapers in downtown Midland?"
"Is it true that the Marfa sewer system was built by German POWs?"

You can submit a question or listen to all our the stories from the series here.

