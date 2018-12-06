Re-broadcast: Claire Dederer Asks "What Do We Do With The Art Of Monstrous Men?"

For the rest of December, we’ll be revisiting our favorite interviews and stories from the past year on West Texas Talk.

In September, Rachel Monroe spoke to writer Claire Dederer when she was in town for a residency with the Lannan Foundation. Dederer is the author of two acclaimed memoirs –Poser: My Life in Twenty-Three Yoga Poses and Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning.

She's currently working on Monsters, her forthcoming book that investigates good art made by bad people. The book is based on her viral 2017 essay for the Paris Review, “What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men?”

Dederer is a long-time contributor to the New York Times, and her essays, criticism, and reviews have also appeared in the Paris Review, The Atlantic, The Nation, Vogue, Slate, Salon, New York, Elle, and many other publications.