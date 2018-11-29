© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Kimberlé Crenshaw Returns To Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 29, 2018 at 6:00 PM CST
kimberle-crenshaw-2
Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw is back in Marfa to work on a new book -- to be published 30 years after she established the theory of intersectionality. (Courtesy of)

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple sits down with critical race theorist Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw. They unpack a term Crenshaw coined in 1989 as a framework for understanding how different forms of discrimination overlap to affect marginalized people -- intersectionality.

Crenshaw is a law professor at UCLA and Columbia Law school, where she directs the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies. She's also a co-founder of the African American Policy Forum, an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists, and policymakers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality. Her work has been central to understanding how race, sex, ability, gender, age, and class impact multilayered discrimination.

Crenshaw will read as a Lannan writer-in-residence at the Crowley Theater in Marfa on Sunday, December 2nd at 6pm.

Tags
West Texas Talk Lannan FoundationWest Texas TalkKimberle CrenshawIntersectionality
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: