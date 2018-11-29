Kimberlé Crenshaw Returns To Marfa

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple sits down with critical race theorist Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw. They unpack a term Crenshaw coined in 1989 as a framework for understanding how different forms of discrimination overlap to affect marginalized people -- intersectionality.

Crenshaw is a law professor at UCLA and Columbia Law school, where she directs the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies. She's also a co-founder of the African American Policy Forum, an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists, and policymakers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality. Her work has been central to understanding how race, sex, ability, gender, age, and class impact multilayered discrimination.

Crenshaw will read as a Lannan writer-in-residence at the Crowley Theater in Marfa on Sunday, December 2nd at 6pm.