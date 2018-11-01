A Breakdown of Regional Races in West Texas

On this episode of West Texas Talk, reporters Diana Nguyen, Carlos Morales and Sally Beauvais discuss local races taking place across West Texas. Elections include Marfa ISD’s special election, The bond in Alpine, the Tax Ratification Election in Ector County, races for Midland School Board District 5 and District 6, and Midland City Council.

You'll hear a story reported by Marfa Public Radio's Carlos Morales and Texas Public Radio's Ryan Poppe about the diversity in people and perspectives in Congressional District 23. Additionally, Diana Nguyen reports on Texas Senate candidates perspectives on climate change and the environment.

You can view a list of local elections in several West Texas counties here.