© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

A Breakdown of Regional Races in West Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 1, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
erik-hersman
(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

On this episode of West Texas Talk, reporters Diana Nguyen, Carlos Morales and Sally Beauvais discuss local races taking place across West Texas. Elections include Marfa ISD’s special election, The bond in Alpine, the Tax Ratification Election in Ector County, races for Midland School Board District 5 and District 6, and Midland City Council.

You'll hear a story reported by Marfa Public Radio's Carlos Morales and Texas Public Radio's Ryan Poppe about the diversity in people and perspectives in Congressional District 23. Additionally, Diana Nguyen reports on Texas Senate candidates perspectives on climate change and the environment.

You can view a list of local elections in several West Texas counties here.

Tags
West Texas Talk Midterm Elections
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: