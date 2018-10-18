© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Laila Lalami

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 18, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
Laila Lalami ; courtesy April Rocha

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Rachel Monroe sits down with current Lannan fellow, Laila Lalami.

Lalami, born in Rabat and educated in Morocco, Great Britain, and the United States, is the author of the novels Hope and Other Dangerous PursuitsSecret Son, as well as a regular columnist and contributor for The Nation and Los Angeles Times.

Lalami's most recent work, The Moor’s Account, won the American Book Award, the Arab-American Book Award, the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award, was on the Man Booker Prize longlist, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

 

 

 

