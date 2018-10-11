© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Remembering The Late Boyd Elder

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 11, 2018 at 4:23 PM CDT
Boyd Elder at Prada Marfa (Jessica Lutz)

On this episode, we remember the late Boyd Elder and celebrate his contributions to the station. Elder was known for his artwork, but became a well-known personality on the air by giving weather reports from Valentine, his home. Marfa Public Radio’s most recent collaboration with Elder was a t-shirt design featuring one of his iconic cow skulls.

This conversation is an archived Talk at Ten interview between former station general manager Tom Michael and Boyd Elder. It was recorded in 2010 when Elder was the featured ArtWalk artist.

They discuss the well-known Big Bend resident's roots in Valentine, and his career as an artist.

Elder was known for his work with skulls, which appeared on the Eagles album covers One of These Nights, Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975), and The Very Best Of. (Jessica Lutz)

 

Marfa Public Radio
