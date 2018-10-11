© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Mai Der Vang Describes Being A "Literary Orphan"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 11, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
sony-dsc-37
Mai Der Vang (Andre Yang)

Ryan Paradiso speaks to Lannan resident Mai Der Vang about her collection of poetry, Afterland. The work explores the Hmong (an ethnic group in Southeast Asia) exodus from Laos after The Secret War.

In this conversation, Paradiso and Vang discuss the writer's decision to break the rules of grammar, the influence a grassroots writing circle had on Vang's writing, and what it means to create a body of work from the perspective of a Hmong Person.

“[F]or me, it means so much to be able to have written this book, and  be able to offer my own kind of truth about the experience of the war, and the experience of growing up Hmong, and the experience of not having a written language or a definitive literary history," Vang says. 

Tags
West Texas Talk Lannan
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: