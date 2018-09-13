Marfa's "Money Man" On How To Make Financially Savvy Moves

This week's West Texas Talk is all about money.

Our guest is investment adviser Tom Jacobs, who also goes by “The Money Man." Jacob writes a column for the Big Bend Sentinel, where he gives readers financial advice. On this episode, he’s here to answer questions about how to make financially savvy life decisions.

"Keep your debt manageable, try to have as little as possible. If you do that you're ahead of the game," said Jacobs."Then you start looking at things like saving and investing, buying a house, things like that."