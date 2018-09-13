© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Marfa's "Money Man" On How To Make Financially Savvy Moves

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 13, 2018 at 6:02 PM CDT
img_4878
Tom Jacobs, also known as the 'Money Man' is this week's guest on West Texas Talk. (Diana Nguyen / Marfa Public Radio)

This week's West Texas Talk is all about money.

Our guest is investment adviser Tom Jacobs, who also goes by “The Money Man." Jacob writes a column for the Big Bend Sentinel, where he gives readers financial advice. On this episode, he’s here to answer questions about how to make financially savvy life decisions.

"Keep your debt manageable, try to have as little as possible. If you do that you're ahead of the game," said Jacobs."Then you start looking at things like saving and investing, buying a house, things like that."

