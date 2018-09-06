"Shallow Waters" with Naveena Sadasivam and Zoë Schlanger

Water on the US-Mexico border is in a precarious state. 6 million people on both sides rely on the Rio Grande, but climate change and population growth are straining the resource.

How are the United States and Mexico planning for the increasing demands on river and groundwater along the border?

Reporters Naveena Sadisavam and Zoë Schlanger explore these questions in the series "Shallow Waters," a journalistic collaboration between The Texas Observer and Quartz that “the complexities of border water in a hotter, drier world.”

