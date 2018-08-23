Writer Seamus McGraw on "A Thirsty Land: The Making of an American Water Crisis"

On this episode of West Texas Talk, writer Seamus McGraw talks about his new book, "A Thirsty Land."

The book explores the depths of water policy in Texas and the often convoluted laws and histories behind it.

"Every possible permutation of the water crisis that we are facing anywhere in the United States is represented within this geographic empire of Texas," McGraw says. "How Texas responds to the challenge... is instructive for the rest of the country, and I would argue for the rest of the world."

In this interview, McGraw talks about Texas' rule of capture, how brackish water is proving to be uncharted territory for groundwater conservation districts, and what Texas' drought of record did for water management.