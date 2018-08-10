© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
2018 Marfa Transom Traveling Workshop Stories Pt. 2

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 10, 2018 at 9:00 AM CDT
The Transom Traveling Workshop returned to Marfa this year. Students from around the country came to learn the craft of radio storytelling from instructors Rob Rosenthal and Matt Largey.

In this episode, we highlight radio profiles crafted throughout the week at the workshop. You'll hear from a diverse range of West Texans: Balmorhea couple Sue and Jim Franklin, Valentine librarian Lety Navarrete, archaeologist Andy Cloud, and artist Christine Olejniczak.

These pieces were produced by students Martin Brusewitz-Hernandez, Andrea Gutierrez, Nic Querolo, and Rachel Templeton.

