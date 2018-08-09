2018 Marfa Transom Traveling Workshop Pt. 1

The Transom Traveling Workshop returned to Marfa this year. Students from around the country came to learn the craft of radio storytelling from instructors Rob Rosenthal and Matt Largey.

In this episode, we highlight radio profiles crafted throughout the week at the workshop. You'll hear from a diverse range of West Texans: patrons who frequent Mando's Restaurant in Marfa, local holocaust museum owners Kim and Peggy Thornsburg, Ballroom Marfa's Executive Director and Curator Laura Copelin, and writer Sterry Butcher.

These pieces were produced by Rafi Bilder, Aaron Naparstek, Libby Gormely, and Trish Deitch.