Part Two: Stories from Legacy Storytelling Workshop

On this episode, we hear personal stories crafted at the Legacy Storytelling Workshops. The project is a pilot venture of the Midland Storytelling Festival geared toward encouraging people to tell their own stories.

The workshop was facilitated by resident storyteller Sue Roseberry who provided instruction on the process of sharing the stories and coaching on story selection.

The first story on this episode is told by Cyndi Hill. She is a wife and mother who loves to read, bake, and garden.

The second story comes from Jane Holt. She’s the Manager of the Midland Centennial Library and serves on the Midland Storytelling Festival Board of Directors. Her story focuses on a summer at her grandparents' mink ranch.