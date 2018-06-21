© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Stephen Motika

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 21, 2018 at 6:31 PM CDT
Stephen Motika (Diana Nguyen / Marfa Public Radio)

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Laura Copelin speaks with Lannan poet-in-residence Stephen Motika - His first book of poems, Western Practice, was published by Alice James Books in 2012.

Motika is also the author of three poetry chapbooks: Arrival and at Mono(2007), In the Madrones (2011), and Private Archive (2016); editor of Tiresias: The Collected Poems of Leland Hickman(2009); and co-editor of Dear Kathleen: On the Occasion of Kathleen Fraser’s 80th Birthday (2017).

His articles and poems have appeared in Another Chicago MagazineBOMBThe Brooklyn ReviewThe Constant CriticEleven ElevenMaggyThe Poetry Project NewsletterStaging Ground, and Vanitas, among other publications.

