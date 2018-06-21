On this edition of West Texas Talk, Laura Copelin speaks with Lannan poet-in-residence Stephen Motika - His first book of poems, Western Practice, was published by Alice James Books in 2012.

Motika is also the author of three poetry chapbooks: Arrival and at Mono(2007), In the Madrones (2011), and Private Archive (2016); editor of Tiresias: The Collected Poems of Leland Hickman(2009); and co-editor of Dear Kathleen: On the Occasion of Kathleen Fraser’s 80th Birthday (2017).

His articles and poems have appeared in Another Chicago Magazine, BOMB, The Brooklyn Review, The Constant Critic, Eleven Eleven, Maggy, The Poetry Project Newsletter, Staging Ground, and Vanitas, among other publications.