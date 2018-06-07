© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Director of the Center for Big Bend Studies Andy Cloud

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 7, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
tlk-180608-andy-cloud
Andy Cloud (Diana Nguyen for Marfa Public Radio)

On this episode, we talk to Andy Cloud, the director for the Center for Big Bend Studies.He discusses the importance of the Genevieve Lykes Duncan Site, where archaeologists have unearthed artifacts that shed light on the Paleoindian way of life in West Texas.

Cloud also talks about the center's partnership with Mexico’s Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH). He hopes bi-national cooperation will give archaeologists a better sense of life that has existed on both sides of the border.

"As we look at different cultures through time, in similar locations, we do see similar situations. As a modern day cultures, we're going to face some of the same things because of the same geography," Cloud said. "It's hard to know where you're going if you don't know where you've been."

Tags
West Texas Talk Center for Big Bend StudiesGenevieve Lykes Duncan SiteLa Junta
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: