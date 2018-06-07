Director of the Center for Big Bend Studies Andy Cloud

On this episode, we talk to Andy Cloud, the director for the Center for Big Bend Studies.He discusses the importance of the Genevieve Lykes Duncan Site, where archaeologists have unearthed artifacts that shed light on the Paleoindian way of life in West Texas.

Cloud also talks about the center's partnership with Mexico’s Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH). He hopes bi-national cooperation will give archaeologists a better sense of life that has existed on both sides of the border.

"As we look at different cultures through time, in similar locations, we do see similar situations. As a modern day cultures, we're going to face some of the same things because of the same geography," Cloud said. "It's hard to know where you're going if you don't know where you've been."