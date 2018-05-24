© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Artist and Composer Tarek Atoui

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 24, 2018 at 11:15 AM CDT
Tarek Atoui (Diana Nguyen for Marfa Public Radio)

On this episode, we speak to artist and composer Tarek Atoui and curator Jennifer Burris. Marfa Live Arts, in collaboration with Fieldwork Marfa, will showcase his "examination of sound, place, and the social practice of improvisation across the varied landscapes of Marfa" during Marfa Sounding. This will be the third and final year of this project.

Atoui discusses his background, influences and practice of creating instruments and spaces which question the definition of listening. The artist insists that his improvisational and collaborative performances are meant to be experienced in-person. Atoui's performances are something that "not only involves the ears as a way of listening, but also involves the eyes, the body, the sense of touch. It's a very experiential way of listening to a concert of musical performance."

The entire schedule for site-specific musical performances during Marfa Sounding can be found here.

