Literary Criticism, Earthquakes, and Walking with Lannan Resident David Ulin

On this episode, Rachel Monroe speaks to writer David Ulin about how his experiences in New York and Los Angeles influenced his writing. They discuss two of his non-fiction works, The Myth of Solid Ground: Earthquakes, Prediction, and the Fault Line Between Reason and Faith, and Sidewalking: Coming to Terms with Los Angeles.

The writer spent several years at the LA Times as a book editor and critic. He is currently assistant professor of English at the University of Southern California. A second edition of his book, The Lost Art of Reading: Books and Resistance in a Troubled Time, will be published September 4, 2018 with a new introduction and afterword.

Ulin will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, May 13 at 6 pm.