William Middleton on Dominique and John de Menil

Jana La Brasca speaks to William Middleton, author of Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil. In this conversation, Middleton talks about some of the individuals who influenced the Menils, and the vital role the couple played in the transformation of Houston as a vibrant arts destination.

Middleton explains, “They felt very strongly that their position brought a responsibility to give back. To make the world a more intelligent place, a more beautiful place, and a better place… Everything they did was about that.”