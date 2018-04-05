All or Nothing: Live Stories from Odessa
Here is the full version of live stories from our All or Nothing event that took place on Monday, April 2 at The Rose Building. Thank you to the storytellers for sharing, Odessa Arts for sponsoring this event, the Roses for hosting us, and to Black Tulip for decorating the space.
If you’re interested in telling a story at our forthcoming events, please shoot us an email as storytelling@marfapublicradio.org.
[gallery ids="33936,33938,33940,33937,33939"]
Here are the storytellers from the evening:
- 00:00 - General Manager Elise Pepple tells the story of when she moved to Alaska and became a park ranger.
- 19:00 - Corey Paul is a reporter for the Odessa American who covers local government and business. He moved here in 2012 with his girlfriend, now fiancee, Mary. They have a Welsh corgi named Mavis.
- 27:24 - Bill Dingus is a small-time oilman that lives in Midland. He's married with three children.
- 41:29 - Jesamy Ferguson lives in Odessa and spends the majority of her time trying to manage the chaos of her blended family.
- 51:00 - Nick Fowler was born and raised in Odessa. Fowler is the founder and CEO of two petrochemical companies.