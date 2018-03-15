Exploring the Gray with Barak Goodman

On this episode, Diana Nguyen speaks to Barak Goodman. Over the course of twenty years, he’s made more than thirty films, and has become an acclaimed nonfiction filmmaker. They discuss his work and changes in the documentary landscape over the years. Goodman emphasizes the importance of exploring complicated, nuanced perspectives in his films.

The filmmaker talks about his current production which examines the impact of gerrymandering on the United States' democracy.

Barak Goodman will speak as part of Midland College’s Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 20 at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. The filmmaker's lecture, “Exploring the Gray: A Life in Documentary Film” will begin at 7:30 pm.

