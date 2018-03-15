© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Exploring the Gray with Barak Goodman

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 15, 2018 at 4:30 PM CDT
barak
Barak Goodman (Ben Meadors for PBS, provided)

On this episode, Diana Nguyen speaks to Barak Goodman. Over the course of twenty years, he’s made more than thirty films, and has become an acclaimed nonfiction filmmaker. They discuss his work and changes in the documentary landscape over the years. Goodman emphasizes the importance of exploring complicated, nuanced perspectives in his films.

The filmmaker talks about his current production which examines the impact of gerrymandering on the United States' democracy.

Barak Goodman will speak as part of Midland College’s Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 20 at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. The filmmaker's lecture, “Exploring the Gray: A Life in Documentary Film” will begin at 7:30 pm.

Midland college is an underwriter of this station.

