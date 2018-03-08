Lannan Resident Adam Fitzgerald

On this episode, Jana La Brasca speaks to poet Adam Fitzgerald. He reads "The Lordly Hudson," "Oregon Trail," and "Dead Girls."

Fitzgerald will read at 6 pm on Sunday, March 11 at The Crowley Theater.

Adam Fitzgerald is the author of the poetry collections The Late Parade (2013) and George Washington (2016). The founding editor of poetry journal Maggy, he is currently a contributing editor for Literary Hub where he regularly features and interviews contemporary poets.